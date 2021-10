Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Kilkenny last Saturday, October 9th, to come forward.

The collision at Tinnaslatty, The Rower, involved two cars, and occurred at around 6.45pm.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 40s, is in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

Anyone travelling between New Ross and Inistioge or Graiguenamanagh last Saturday evening, who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí.

