Gardaí begin new search into disappearance of two women in 1990’s

Gardaí will begin searching woodland in south Kildare this morning as part of their investigation into the disappearance of women in Leinster in the 1990s.

It’s part of their cold case inquiry into the murder of 18 year old Deirdre Jacob who vanished in Newbridge in 1998.

They’re also hoping the extensive search could progress their investigation into other cases, like that of Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared in 1995.

Reporter with the Irish Independent, Robin Schiller, says Gardaí don’t believe the cases of the two women are linked.

“During the course of these re-examinations, people have been re-interviewed and material has been reviewed.

“New credible information has come to light that there was suspicious activity near this area around the time of Deirdre Jacob’s disappearance

“Now all of this information was specifically passed to the team investigating the disappearance of Ms. Jacob

“The close proximity of where Jo Jo Dullard was last seen in the town of Moone has lead them to believe there may some evidence in the relation to her disappearance.”

