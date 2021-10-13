Gardai launch fresh appeal after vandalism at Gorey Town Park

Gardai are continuing to investigate damage to public toilets at the newly refurbished Gorey Town Park.

The two toilets were broken beyond repair – with sources saying they will need to be fully replaced.

Garda Stephen Ennis from Gorey Garda Station has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“The ceramic toilet bowls were completely shattered and it was just complete and total wanton vandalism.

“We’re appealing to people in the Gorey area to inform us if they have any information about who caused this damage.

“We’re also appealing to young people not to engage in this sort of behaviour and if you’re in the company of anyone who is engaging in it, come and report it to us.”

