Gardai have issued a nationwide order for local units to carry out extra patrols at politician’s homes.

They’re also going to focus attention on the homes of state officials they believe may be targeted by protestors according to the Journal DOT i-e.

It follows a number of anti-vaccine demonstrations outside the homes of Government TDs in recent weeks.

The move comes in the aftermath of the killing of British MP David Amess last week.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email