There are more troubles affecting the water supply in North Wexford today.

Residents in the Millands area of Gorey are reporting major discolouration of their drinking water this afternoon.

It follows the news that 52 people were taken ill after e-coli was discovered in the supply coming from the Creagh water treatment plant.

Irish Water are advising the public to let their tap run for between 15 to 20 minutes and allow the water to run clear.

