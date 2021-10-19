Government confirms NPHET has recommended nightclubs can reopen

The Government has confirmed NPHET has recommended nightclubs can reopen, but with restrictions in place.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this morning to decide whether to delay some of the reopening of society that’s planned for Friday.

The use of digital Covid certs is likely to be extended, with mask-wearing and social-distancing to continue in some indoor settings.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said they have to be careful.

“We are in a much different position to that of last year.

“We have reopened significant sectors of society with a significant impact on our economy for the better and we need to protect all of that.

“We need to proceed with caution over the next number of months to beat this virus.”

