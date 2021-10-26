Government to pass new regulations for nightclubs this Thursday

The government is expected to pass new regulations for nightclubs and late bars this Thursday.

People will need a ticket to enter a late night venue, while there will be no congregating outside.

Representatives from the sector had requested a two-week grace period in order to implement the ticketing systems.

Michael O’Donovan from the Vintners Federation of Ireland says many venues will have their work cut out to have it in place this weekend.

“Most venues wouldn’t have ticketing system

“It has to be worked out and I don’t think it’s practical to bring it in this weekend.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email