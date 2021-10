More than half of people who reported being sexually harassed to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said it happened at work.

A quarter of those surveyed as part of new research said it happened at work-related events, meetings, or conferences.

The DRCC says participants described how harassment was downplayed as “banter” and that they feared losing their job if they complained.

An anonymous helpline or app have been suggested as new ways of allowing people to report abuse in the workplace.

