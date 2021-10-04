Health chiefs back the hospital system to deal with Covid and flu

The HSE says the health system is resilient enough to handle both flu and Covid this winter.

There wasn’t a single lab confirmed case of flu last year because of restrictions, but health officials are warning the country won’t get away that lightly this year.

People with weak immune systems, the elderly, pregnant women, and children are all being urged to get their free flu jab.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, says the health system will be able to cope.

“None of us would have wished for a winter where we’re facing Covid and flu but I think we’re in a more resilient position now because of the learnings from the past year in a half.

We’re in a safer position now with regard to Covid because of the extraordinary reach of the vaccination programme and the enthusiasm of the Irish people in the way they embraced the vaccine.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email