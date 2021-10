The Minister for Health is self isolating this afternoon after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement this afternoon, the Department of Health say the Wicklow TD immediately arranged a test once he began feeling unwell and the test has returned a not-detected result.

Minister Donnelly will continue to follow the public health advice (including working from home) and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away.

