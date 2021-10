A new project, funded by Sláintecare, providing geriatric assessments for older people in the community, has reduced waiting times from 6 months to 6 weeks.

It means Wexford General Hospital and South East Community Healthcare are integrating acute and community services for older people.

Patients who are referred to the service by the acute hospital as well as through community health services can access a range of services in one visit.

