HSE is encouraging people across Wexford to get their flu vaccine

The HSE is encouraging people across Co. Wexford to get their flu vaccine.

It’s recommended you get the jab if you over 65, a health care worker, if your pregnant or a child between the ages of 2 and 17.

The vaccine is free.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, Dr. Colm Henry, says the health system can manage both Covid and flu.

“The vaccine flood wall is holding tight.

“We see an extraordinary weakening of the link in the number cases and the harm they are causing

“Before we were so used to the absolute predictability of the link of cases and harm

that for every 1,000 cases we saw there were 30 to 50 hospitalisations and 3 to 5 people in ICU.

“That link is severely weakened.”

