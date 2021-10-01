Investigation underway to see if Gardaí are tipping off criminal gang

An investigation is underway to see if any serving Gardaí are tipping off a criminal gang.

It’s after a retired senior Garda was arrested on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into the drugs trade in Dublin.

A number of searches have been carried out and drugs and cash have been seized.

Crime Editor with the Irish Times, Conor Lally, says inquiries are ongoing.

“If you get tips offs of what types of plans An Garda Síochána has, particularly if plans specific to your gang’s operations, that can really help you and it’s always a massive fear within An Garda Síochána that that information will be passed on.

“This is a very large investigation, very serious inquiry and it will take some time.

“But as I stressed, there is no findings of any wrong doing at the moment.”

