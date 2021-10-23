Investigations continue following fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin film

A movie director says he’s “gutted” by the fatal shooting which happened when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his new film.

Joel Souza who was injured has described Halyna Hutchins – the cinematographer who died – as ‘kind, vibrant and incredibly talented.’

Moments before the incident, Mr Baldwin was handed a gun and told it was safe.

Court documents show the assistant director who gave him the prop gun, didn’t think it had live rounds.

Mr Baldwin said there were “no words” to convey his “shock and sadness”, after the shooting.

