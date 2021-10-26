Ireland aims to cut greenhouse emissions by half in next ten years

The Junior Agriculture Minister says farmers need to be seen as part of the solution and not the problem to climate change.

Ireland is aiming to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by half over the next ten years, under ambitious new plans by the Climate Change Advisory Council.

The decrease would involve a reduction in farming livestock as beef and dairy cattle are among the biggest contributors to emissions.

Junior Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon thinks there are other ways and farmers need to stop being singled out.

“My departments approach has been based on a roadmap that we published.

“We believe that present science and future with a stable herd that we can reduce our emissions.

“And the farmers are very much a part of the solution and if its the only narrative that farmers ever hear, you’ll very quickly lose the dressing room.”

