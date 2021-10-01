Irish Cancer Society back third Covid vaccine dose for cancer patients

The Irish Cancer Society is moving to reassure patients about the safety of a third dose of a covid vaccine.

Tens of thousands of people with weak immune systems are to receive a third jab from today.

They include cancer patients, organ recipients and those with kidney disease.

Head of Research at the Irish Cancer Society Dr Robert O’Connor says it will give extra protection to vulnerable people.

“Certain types of illnesses mean the immune system is not well prepared to take advantage of the vaccine and as a result those people need a additional immunisation.

“This gives them the best chance of having the resistance to Covid infection and unfortunately death that can arise from Covid.”

