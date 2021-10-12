Irish Music Month

Corner Boy

Corner Boy was born and bred here in Wexford. They are known for combining contemporary and traditional music to form a distinct alternative-folk sound. Their acclaimed high energy live shows have lit up stages across Europe, North America, The Middle East & Asia.

The band is made up of Wexford men Michael Darcy, Michael Sutherland, Cian McGovern, James O Sullivan, Conor Foran and Jordan Ryan.

The musicians took the time during the pandemic to write and record their own original music. Their first original album is due next year. Cornerboy are working with Gavin Glass who is a multi-instrumentalist/singer-songwriter & producer from Stillorgan, Dublin. He currently lives and operates his Orphan Recording Studios in Curracloe, Co Wexford. Gavin has released 5 critically acclaimed solo albums and produced and played on countless others.

There are times when you first hear a band that you know they are destined for success. Corner Boy is one of those bands. Their sound is powerful, raw, and captivating. Everyone should see and hear this band.

– Keli O’Neill Wenzel, Executive Director, Kansas City Irish Fest, October, 2020

