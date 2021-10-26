Irish Rail plan works on Rosslare line to protect tracks from climate change

Irish Rail is planning a series of works on the Dublin to Rosslare line over ten years to protect the tracks from climate change.

Coastal erosion is putting about half of the East Coast section in danger and breaks will be installed to slow that.

It’s going into a detailed design phase at the moment, in attempts to stop the line falling into the sea.

Communications Manager Barry Kenny says the railway is also vulnerable to storms at the moment.

“If you take the beast from the east a few years, we primarily remember it as a winter weather event

“There was significant flooding on the rail during that time and that’s the issue.

“While extreme weather and storms are nothing new, we’ve had more on them in previous years than we have in the last 100 years.”

