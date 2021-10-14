Issues at Creagh treatment plant highlighted by the EPA this afternoon

The EPA has highlighted a number of issues with the Creagh Water Treatment plant which lead to 52 residents in Gorey becoming ill through drinking water.

The authority is appearing before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon which is looking at recent issues at treatment plants across the country.

Dr Tom Ryan from the EPA told the Committee, there were common links between the failures in Gorey and Ballymore Eustace which lead to members of the public being hospitalised.

He says the delay in reporting these incidents to health officials was an ‘abject failure’ by management.

Dr Ryan says a similar incident occurred in Leixlip but the warnings were spotted straight away and a boil water notice was issued.

“The difference here is, similar issues arose but they weren’t escalated until after the incidents.

“So unsafe drinking water was put into the system and then we had the illnesses in Gorey.

“So we had very similar issues but very different outcomes.”

