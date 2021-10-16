Labour Party call for tax breaks to be backdated for working from home

The Labour Party has called for changes in tax breaks that were announced within the budget to be back-dated to cover this year.

It’s after health officials recommended people continue to work from home as much as possible for the coming months.

Tax relief has been upped to 30 percent, but that’s not available to workers until January.

Senator Marie Sherlock says it’s costing people a fortune to stay warm while working at home

“The reality is, we have electricity cost inflation running at over 20% and all cost inflation running at 45% at the moment.

“That’s before we even take into consideration the price hikes that are due to take place later on this winter in regards to utility costs.

“That’s why we need to see those supports in place for workers this winter.”

