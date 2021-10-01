Latest Sláintecare resignation described as big blow to government

The Health Minister insists the government remains committed to implementing universal healthcare despite the latest Sláintecare resignation.

Professor Anthony O’Connor quit its implementation advisory council yesterday, after two senior members resigned early last month.

The high-profile consultant was disappointed with the pace of the project but Stephen Donnelly says Sláintecare is still the roadmap for health reform.

Professor Bill Tormey, a consultant in Beaumont Hospital, says the Minister should order a review of the project.

“I think he should get Sláintecare back to a Dáil Committee to see what they are going to do next and I think all parties should be put into this.

“They should get people who know a little bit about economics, they should get in the secretary of the Department of Health, they should get in Colm McCarthy to tell them about economics and go and look at what they are spending.

“I think they could do with a lean study across all of the hospitals which would shake out a lot of people doing nothing.”

