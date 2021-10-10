Laws to tackle rising knife crime to come into effect

New knife laws are set to come into action aiming to prevent Dublin from reaching the same devastation that knife crime has caused in London and Glasgow.

The new laws would see so-called ‘zombie knives’ banned, as well as 10 year sentences for possession of a knife ‘with intent’.

Wexford TD James Browne is the Minister of State at the Department of Justice says that an age requirement of at least 16 on buying knives should be introduced.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says stricter knife laws will not solve the issue of knife crime completely.

