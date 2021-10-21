Live event sector hope flexibility will be given to permit standing indoor gigs

Pub and restaurant representatives are calling for the full return of bar service under new guidelines to be published later.

They’re expected to allow multiple bookings and socially distanced queues at bar counters.

The live events sector is also hoping some flexibility will be given to permit standing at indoor gigs.

Donal O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, says they urgently need to see the guidance.

“Well its appalling late.

“It’s a chaotic stressful for everyone involved in the pub trade.

“Particularly for the late bars and nightclubs that are still closed but are looking forward to opening tomorrow.

“It is incredibly late but we must work through this the best we can to get open and get trading.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email