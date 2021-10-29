Local lockdowns won’t work to decrease Waterford virus numbers – Expert

116 people have died so far this month from Covid 19.

Latest figures show County Waterford has the highest incidence rate of the virus in the country followed by Longford, Carlow and Kerry

Mayo, Wexford and Sligo are among the lowest.

The World Health Organisation has said Ireland might have to consider local restrictions to combat surges in certain areas.

But Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University Paul Moynagh says they don’t work.

“These numbers locally can change very quickly over time and we’ve seen that previously.

“I’m not convinced that local lockdowns are the way forward.”

