Man and woman in Garda custody after toddler taken in Mayo

A man and a woman in their 30s are in Garda custody after a toddler was taken from a health centre in Co. Mayo.

The 2 year old was located safe and well in the Dublin area last night.

Gardai initiated the Child Rescue Ireland Alert after the two year old was taken from a Swinford Health Centre in Co Mayo shortly after 10 am on Tuesday morning, in contravention of a court order.

Gardai had suspected that the car in which the two year was travelling in was in the Dublin area and were focusing their search in the area for a number of hours.

The Child Rescue Ireland Alert system was set up in 2012, since then there have only been 9 such alerts .

Gardai only issue an alert if there’s reasonable belief the child has been abducted, that there’s a serious risk to their health or welfare and there’s enough information to supply to the public.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested, and are currently being held at a Garda Station in Dublin.

