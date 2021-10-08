McCauley Pharmacy Group officially launches new Gorey store

The head of the McCauley Pharmacy group says it’s great to be able to continue to the great work that has been done in Gorey.

The medical giant has recently taken over the former Wades’ Pharmacy in the town as part of a €2 million acquisition of two stores in the county.

McCauley’s have also taken over what used to be Garahy’s Pharmacy in Enniscorthy bringing the total number of stores in Wexford to 9.

Overall, 20 jobs have been added to the workforce in the South East.

Speaking at today’s launch, CEO Tony McEntee says they want to provide the same level of care as those that have gone before them.

“It’s amazing the transformation. Michael Wade had a great store here and it’s part of our expansion in our core area.

“Michael sought to retire after many years of service to the local community and it was a natural fit for us to add it to the McCauley Group.”

