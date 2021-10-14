Member of NPHET concerned about plans to ease restrictions next week

A member of NPHET is expressing concern about plans to ease almost all restrictions on October 22nd.

It comes as Covid cases have increased by 43 per cent over the past week, with 2,066 reported yesterday.

NPHET is to meet on Monday to decide whether to give the go-ahead for measures to ease on Friday week.

Dr. Mary Favier says she has concerns about the impact this could have.

“We would no longer be looking for vaccine certs indoors, distance limitations and no longer wearing masks indoors.

“And you could imagine the pubs across the Bank Holiday weekend with these circumstances.

“Very difficult scenarios in terms of hot bed infections.

“There needs to be some concern about that, not necessarily not ease restrictions but caution about how and perhaps temper how they are done.”

