CCTV cameras called for as vandals destroy toilet at Gorey Town Park.

A local politician has called for vandals to be jailed following the destruction of a toilet in the Gorey Town Park.

Anti social behaviour was reported at the park this weekend after a toilet in the facility was smashed and left for officials to clean up.

12 CCTV cameras are due to be installed in the park in the coming weeks to discourage crime in the area.

Senator Malcolm Byrne says those responsible should feel the full force of the law.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email