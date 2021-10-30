More water problems as Boil Water Notice issued for Wexford Town

Irish Water has issued a boil water notice for Wexford Town.

Water supply had been disrupted in the area since yesterday afternoon, following a problem with discolouration, leaving thousands of customers without water.

The notice affects all areas supplied by Wexford Town Public Water Supply including Newtown, Barntown, Taghmon, Coolcots, Carriglawn, Clonard, Mulgannon, Maudlintown and the Town Centre

A boil water notice remains in place for almost 7 thousand 500 residents of Gorey after problems were discovered at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant this week.

Meanwhile a reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Oilgate, Ballymurn, Crossabeg, Castlebridge, Oldtown, Curracloe, Blackwater, Ballinellard, Ballagh and surrounding areas this morning.

Works are scheduled to take place until midday and residents are advised to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

