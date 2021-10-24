Nearly €200,000 to enhance outdoor activities in County Wexford

Almost €200,000 will be dedicated to 7 outdoor projects in County Wexford.

The funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme hopes to enhance the unique natural amenities here and support Wexford as a destination for adventure tourism.

Trails at Ballyfad, Cahore and the Raven Rock are set to benefit while there will be car park extensions at Crab Tree Tara Hill, Kilanerin and Skeater Park.

Overall, €199,235 will support the projects.

Meanwhile a further €20,000 has been allocated to install additional trail signage across all accredited walking trails in the county.

Funding for larger projects under Measure 2 and 3 of the scheme will be announced in the coming weeks.

