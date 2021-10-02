New campaign hoping to highlight electrical waste recycling in Wexford

Wexford people are being encouraged to become e detectives and recycle their electrical waste.

WEEE Ireland are asking the public to “Follow Your Lead” and get rid of unused and hoarded waste responsibly.

Earlier this year, a surge in lockdown spring cleaning saw 1,879 tonnes of electrical waste collected in Wexford by the country’s largest recycling scheme in 2020, despite Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

Leo Donovan is the CEO of WEEE Ireland and says there are plenty of options if you want to recycle locally.

“There are local recycling centres in Enniscorthy, Gorey and New Ross or you can identify your electrical seller.

“All electrical retailers will take back your old appliances free of charge which is brilliant for the consumer.”

