A new lava flow has erupted from the La Palma volcano – threatening to spread more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island.

1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock.

Authorities say the new lava flow is within the area that was hastily evacuated following the eruption on the 19th of September.

