New National Development Plan unveiled

The Public Expenditure Minister has insisted safeguards are in place to ensure value for money on the new National Development Plan.

Michael McGrath says external experts will be brought in at tender stage in a bid to avoid a repeat of the National Children’s Hospital overruns.

It’s a plan of huge scale 165 billion euro in capital funding over the next decade

All the road projects from the previous NDP have made it into this plan.

Along with big public transport moves like BusConnects in all five cities, Dart+, the western rail corridor and Metrolink.

The Taoiseach told journalists this wasn’t a wishlist, but a solid plan for how the country addresses issues around climate, housing, health and infrastructure over the next decade.

The key questions, will remain around whether it can be delivered.

