No conflict with President over Government’s attendence at partition event – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has denied there’s any conflict between the Government and the President over an event commemorating the partition of Ireland.

Michael D Higgins turned down an invitation to attend the event in Armagh, a move criticised by some unionists.

The Government will send Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Chief Whip Jack Chambers to the event.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has denied suggestions that means the Government believes the President is wrong not to attend.

“It doesn’t in any way undermine the President nor do I believe that the President would see it that way.

“You can take it from me, there is no issue there in terms of the Government position or sense of any difference or conflict or anything like that.”

