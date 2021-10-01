No crisis at Slaintecare but Taoiseach does admit to structure issues

The Taoiseach has admitted there may be problems with the governance and structure of the Slaintecare programme.

There have now been 3 high profile resignations from the plan’s implementation council.

Opposition politicians say the universal healthcare system is now in danger of collapse.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Morning Mix, Taoiseach Micheal Martin dismissed suggestions that there’s a crisis within the programme.

“I think there are structures in terms of the governing and delivering of Slaintecare.

“€1.2 billion was allocated in the last budget to Slaintecare and I met with Laura Magahy and Tom Keane and their main concern was around the governance and structure.

“But they acknowledged that significant investment had been made so in terms of the content and progressing many of the recommendations of Slaintecare, the last 12 months has been very rapid.”

