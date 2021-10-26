No evidence found in search for missing women in Kildare

Gardaí say nothing of evidential value has been recovered in their search of a wooded area in Co. Kildare.

The search for clues into the disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard got underway earlier this month.

Gardaí began searching the wooded area, which is on private land, on the 11th of October,.

This afternoon they’ve confirmed that the search yielded nothing to aid their investigation into the disappearance of the women.

The families of Deirdre Jacob and JoJo Dullard have been updated on the progress of the investigations

While the search has been completed, Gardaí remain at the scene to complete necessary site works.

During the course of the search the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified and the National Monuments Service has been notified.

