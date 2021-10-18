NPHET to meet today to advise on whether to ease restrictions on Friday

NPHET is to meet today to advise the Government on whether to ease restrictions further on Friday.

It comes as 1,380 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed, down from Saturday’s high of 2,180.

After the National Public Health Emergency Team’s meeting, the Cabinet will gather tomorrow to decide how to lift restrictions.

RCSI Professor Sam McConkey says opening everything up on October 22nd wouldn’t be wise.

“I think there is, unfortunately, maybe the government has contributed, a general narrative in some peoples heads that on the 22nd of October everything is opening up and SARS Covid-2 is over.

“It almost reflects Boris Johnsons ‘Freedom Day’.

“I think we should delete that thought from our head.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email