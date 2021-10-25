Penalty points among the highest in Wexford

Motorists with penalty points across Wexford are among the highest in the Country.

Figures released by the Road Safety Authority for December 2020 show 16.7% of licensed drivers in County Wexford have points on their license.

55 of those were disqualified from driving after accumulating 12 penalty points.

County Wicklow had the same percentage at 16.7 followed by laois on 16.6, Longford 16.5 and Limerick

on 15.9 %

Donegal however had the lowest number of drivers with penalty points at 10.5%

The road safety Authority has also reported in increase in drug driving offences while the number of drink driving offences continues to fall.

