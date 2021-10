People over the age of 60 are going to be offered a Covid vaccine booster.

NIAC has recommended offering the booster to curb the spread of Covid 19.

They’ll given the Pfizer jab regardless of their original vaccine.

The advice doesn’t extend to giving boosters to healthcare workers just yet but Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it’s being considered.

