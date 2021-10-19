Planned re-opening of nightclubs and other sectors can go ahead Friday

The planned re-opening of nightclubs and other sectors can go ahead on Friday with Digital Covid Certs in place.

Capacity limits on weddings and other religious services will lift on Friday.

10 adults will now be allowed at a table when dining indoors, up from 6.

Vaccine passports will not be required for outdoor events and capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events have been lifted.

A booster vaccine campaign for over-60s will start immediately.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says the government had to take account of the relevant public health statistics in making its decision.

