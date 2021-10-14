Property prices in Ireland are rising at their fastest level in 3 years

Property prices have risen at their fastest annual rate since 2018.

The cost of houses and apartments increased by 10-point-9 per cent nationally in the year to August.

CSO figures show prices outside the capital rose by 11-point-5 per cent , while they increased by 10-point-2 per cent in Dublin.

The overall average house price in the South East has gone up by around 15% in 8 months leading to more pressure on the housing system in Wexford.

More than 44-thousand homes were bought in the 12 months to August at market prices, a third of those homes were by first time buyer owner-occupiers.

