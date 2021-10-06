Racial motives feared as Polish man left for dead following Wexford attack

A major investigation is underway after a man was badly beaten and left for dead following an unprovoked attack in Wexford town last week.

Kris Cudzik was walking home late at night from work when he was set upon by two men.

The Polish native has since suffered a seizure following the assault.

Dane Tyghe is Kris’s brother in law and spoke to Jim Kealy on the Morning Mix.

He fears there may have been a racial element to the attack.

“The words that Kris heard being used was ‘Go back to your own country you foreign b******, you bloody foreigners coming over here taking our jobs’. That’s the kind of stuff that he remembered.

“We like to think that we live in this wonderful society, a great open democratic country and it’s true and I love all that.

“But some people, Wexford people and Irish people are quite happy to turn a blind eye to this low level, blatant racism that is going on.

“Whether people want to believe it or not, they can put their head in the sand like an ostrich but trust me, it’s happening, it’s out there and people need to wake up to it.”

