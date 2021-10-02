Record breaking Lotto jackpot of €19 million could be won tonight

The largest Lottery Jackpot ever could be won tonight – with over €19 million euro up for grabs.

Lottery rules mean the Jackpot is now capped at that level…with up to a million euro in excess cash being distributed to lower level prizes.

It follows a €1 million winner in Rosslare last weekend in the Daily Million draw.

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery says the lotto has reached unprecedented levels.

“Because of the anticipation, we have heard of queues forming in shops ahead of previous draws.

“So we’re encouraging everyone, if you are planning to play, go out and buy your tickets early. The cut off time tonight is at 7:45pm”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email