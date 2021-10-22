Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions slow despite pandemic restrictions

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions fell slower last year despite Covid 19 restrictions being in place.

This is because although people were travelling less, they were heating their homes more.

The research shows transport emissions dropped by 15. 7 per cent but home heating emissions increased by 9 per cent.

Wexford Green Party Chair Bobby Lambert says one measure he’d like to see stopped is the mass importation of peat into Ireland.

But speaking on the Morning Mix, Bobby says there are many other issues that need to be highlighted.

“One thing doesn’t preclude another. We take the actions we can take here in Ireland then we make sure similar actions are taken elsewhere.

“We have to get out own house in order first and Ireland’s house is very far from being in order.

“We’re laggers not leaders and we need to change that.”

