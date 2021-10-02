Rosslare ready to lead offshore renewable energy efforts

Rosslare Europort is ready to begin the work that will eventually bring forward a major renewable energy source off the Wexford Coast.

That’s according to the port’s general manager Glen Carr who says they are perfectly positioned to take advantage of new power generation methods.

It comes as Energia was granted licenses this week to begin surveying for offshore wind energy projects off the Wexford coast.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Rosslare Europort yesterday to oversee progress made at the port and has given his backing to Rosslare becoming a base for wind projects.

Speaking to South East Radio, Glen Carr says the port wants to become a solution to any future energy generation problems in Ireland.

