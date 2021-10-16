Rosslare RNLI attend the scene of fire on fishing vessel off Wexford Coast

Lifeboats have been launched this afternoon as a fishing vessel has gone on fire off the Wexford coast.

Rosslare Harbour RNLI are attending the scene around 26 miles south of Rosslare where’s it’s believed a boat with 3 people on board has gotten into difficulty.

A call went out to emergency services just after 11:20 this morning and the Rescue Helicopter 117 is also at the scene.

The vessel is currently being escorted back to Kilmore Quay and there are no injuries to report. All the crew are said to be safe and well.

Meanwhile,

Members of the Rosslare Harbour lifeboat have been honoured by the RNLI for their bravery during the rescue of 3 people in 2017.

The crew carried out a rescue on 16 October 2017 during ‘Storm Ophelia’ that saw three lives saved in hurricane conditions

The Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke will receive the Thanks of the Institution inscribed on Vellum and the lifeboat crew involved will each receive Vellum Service Certificates.

The lifeboat operation manager in Rosslare David Moloney says the recognition is nice but they don’t do it to get awards.

