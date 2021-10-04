Secrets of the rich and famous unveiled as Pandora Papers published

Nearly 12 million documents have been leaked in what’s being described as the “biggest ever expose” of financial secrets.

The Pandora Papers reveal how the rich and powerful use offshore companies to avoid paying large amounts of tax.

Details shared with the Irish Times show Ireland’s being used as a de facto offshore location by people and businesses in countries like Russia and Ukraine.

Pete Jones is from the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in the UK.

He says says many top officials from around the world have been caught up in this scandal.

“It really pulls back the secrecy that hangs over this offshore world.

“It reveals this global industry of not just corporate service providers but bankers, lawyers and accountants who are working hard to hide assets, bend the rules and sometimes break the rules.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email