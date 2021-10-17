Senior Football Draw made as Wexford “open to change” at Congress

The draw for the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals has been made.

The games will be played next weekend and will see Gusserane O’Rahillys come up against Horeswood, St James take on Kilanerin, Halfway House Bunclody face St Annes and Glynn Barntown battle with Fethard St Mogues.

Defending champions Starlights as well as Castletown, Shelmaliers and St Martins are waiting to see who they will face in the last 8.

Meanwhile Wexford GAA Chairman Micheal Martin says Wexford will be open for change when they go down to the Special Congress meeting this coming weekend.

The All Ireland Senior Football Championship format is on the table with Proposals A, B and C to be discussed.

Speaking ahead of thedraw, he says a decision will be made on Tuesday but that the previous structures needed to be refreshed.

“Most people would accept that what was there pre-Covid in terms of structures was not adequate and needs change.

“Whether we have the right solution brought forward or not remains to be seen but we’ll discuss it.

“We’ve sent all delegates back to discuss it with their clubs and I’d encourage them to do it.

“I think we’ll be open to change but a decision will be made on Tuesday night on which format we will be supporting.”

