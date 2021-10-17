SER Sports Hour Saturday 16th October with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Leinster Rugby CRO and Wexford man Corey Carty about his new Walking Rugby scheme.

It’s an initiative that aims to open the sport up to people of all abilities and help grow the love of rugby in the South East.

Corey also discussed his work as a coach, the wealth talent coming through at underage level and what Wexford Wanderers need to do to make the most of it.

We also caught up with Taghmon jockey Sean O’Keeffe after his big win aboard On The Ropes in the Munster National last weekend.

The young man chatted about working with Willie Mullins, why point to point was the perfect proving ground and why Cheltenham was a dream come true.

And you can hear from the brand new podcast Over the Bar, presented by South East Radio’s Alan Goff as he spoke to boxer Adam Nolan about his brilliant career in the ring.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

