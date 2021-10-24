SER Sports Hour Saturday 23rd October with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you reaction from the Preliminary Quarter Finals of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Football Championships.

There were wins for Halfway House Bunclody and Gusserane O’Rahillys who now move into the last 8.

Bunclody’s Bartley Regan and Shane Cullen of Gusserane gave us their views of the wins over St Annes and Horeswood respectively.

We also heard from the Irish Mirror’s Pat Nolan on the failure of Proposal B to pass the GAA’s Special Congress.

The GAA correspondent told us what it means for a county like Wexford, what his own views of championship restructuring should be and why Proposal B may return in the spring.

And we spoke to Wexford Youths under 19 coach John Carroll as they prepare for a Shield Semi Final on Sunday.

John looked back on his first year in charge, the underage talent in the county and why Donegal will be no pushovers.

You can listen back to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Bartley Regan following HWH Bunclody’s win over St Annes:

Shane Cullen after Gusserane beat Horeswood:

Pat Nolan of the Irish Mirror on the GAA’s Special Congress and Proposal B:

Wexford Youths under 19s coach John Carroll ahead of their Shield Semi Final:

